Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 30,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,518 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,523 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,944 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,611,000 after acquiring an additional 93,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

