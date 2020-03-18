Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 25,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Nucor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Nucor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nucor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.