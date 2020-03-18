Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,470 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $490.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.64. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $425.65 and a 12-month high of $756.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

