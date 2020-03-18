Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 986,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after buying an additional 64,193 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 862,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,876,000 after buying an additional 206,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,850,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

