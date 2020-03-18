Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,628 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,442,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,318 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of eBay by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,850,014 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $211,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,472 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

