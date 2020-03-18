Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 37,668.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,881,000 after purchasing an additional 910,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after purchasing an additional 204,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,872,000 after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $79.10 and a 1 year high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,145 shares of company stock valued at $13,245,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

