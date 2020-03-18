Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 895,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,901,000 after acquiring an additional 75,493 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $111.71 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Guggenheim raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

