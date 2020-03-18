Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 800 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

