Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 159 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

PPG Industries stock opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.61 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.