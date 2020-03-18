Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,731 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,267,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,545,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

