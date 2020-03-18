Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,276 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Boston Partners grew its position in Mosaic by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,112,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,901,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $32,784,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,030,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

MOS opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Bodine acquired 5,500 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

