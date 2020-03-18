Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,645 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,140,000 after buying an additional 521,028 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 73,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

