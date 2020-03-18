Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $925,000 Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 563.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,369,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,668,000 after buying an additional 8,250,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,412,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,337,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,188,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after buying an additional 743,353 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEVA opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,897. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

