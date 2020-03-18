Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $854,000 Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Allergan were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.29.

AGN opened at $171.84 on Wednesday. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

