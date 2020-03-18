Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $674,000 Stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

