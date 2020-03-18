Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 976.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $99.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.35.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

