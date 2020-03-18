Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Waters by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Waters by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Waters by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waters by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

WAT opened at $183.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $163.01 and a 1-year high of $255.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

