Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $318.83 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $285.00 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.41 and a 200-day moving average of $394.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.