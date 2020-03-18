Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.27 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,633. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,751,939. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

