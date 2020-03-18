Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,970,351 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.61. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.