Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 226,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,501,000 after buying an additional 43,740 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $274.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.74. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $190.28 and a twelve month high of $309.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.76 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.