Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,859,000 after buying an additional 2,120,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 715,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,911,000 after purchasing an additional 48,308 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,633,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,778,000 after purchasing an additional 721,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,095,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 71,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.