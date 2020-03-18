Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 269 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after acquiring an additional 827,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,515,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,719 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 413,732 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,652,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 734,509 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $78,967,000 after purchasing an additional 336,343 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.96.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

