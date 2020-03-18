Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 185 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $88.72 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

