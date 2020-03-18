Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,934,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,890,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,565,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $333.00 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $234.09 and a one year high of $421.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.86.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.