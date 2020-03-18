Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 696 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,986,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Pentair by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 763,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $15,919,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Pentair by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 689,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,636,000 after purchasing an additional 239,183 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

PNR opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

