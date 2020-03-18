Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 537 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.13. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

