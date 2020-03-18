Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 330 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 82,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Godaddy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Godaddy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Godaddy by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 49,416 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth $10,779,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NYSE GDDY opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $278,424.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,010,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $40,486.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

