Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 214 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $134.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

