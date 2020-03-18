Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 1,883 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

