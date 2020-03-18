Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 100 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,898,952.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $134.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

