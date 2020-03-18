Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $157.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cummins traded as low as $122.86 and last traded at $122.86, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.84.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMI. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

