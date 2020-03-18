CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Takes $119,000 Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 173,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $884,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 354,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,532 and have sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

NYSE:TOT opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. Total SA has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Total SA will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

