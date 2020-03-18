CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 480 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 871 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,022,259,000 after buying an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.27.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

