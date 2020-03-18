CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after buying an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Moody’s by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,179,000 after purchasing an additional 180,422 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus increased their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

MCO stock opened at $202.09 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.92 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

