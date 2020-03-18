CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $238.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.04. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $216.27 and a 12-month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

