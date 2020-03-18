CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 726 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 172.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3,350.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 45.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $119.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.34 and a twelve month high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,624 shares of company stock worth $41,606,420. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

