CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 570 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

