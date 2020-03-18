CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 249 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

