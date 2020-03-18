CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 157 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,116,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 557.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 36,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $162.19 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $1,073,917.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,593.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,258 shares of company stock worth $20,712,432. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

