CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

