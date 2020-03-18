CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $3,313,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day moving average is $112.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.26.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

