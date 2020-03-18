CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.92 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.29.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

