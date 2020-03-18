CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $227.66 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $203.44 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

