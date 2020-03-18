CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $169,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,759. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

