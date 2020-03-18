CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $146,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

