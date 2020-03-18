CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $144,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $7,160,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $5,280,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

NYSE NOC opened at $319.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.31 and its 200-day moving average is $357.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

