CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $136,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 219.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $7,020,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 62,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

