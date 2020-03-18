CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $134,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 185.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,987,000 after acquiring an additional 484,384 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,076.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 257,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 235,935 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,577,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 335,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 157,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,062,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,641,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.