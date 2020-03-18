CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $127,000 Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 273.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 20.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $3,103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 523,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 197,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.